UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises approximately 7.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $510,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 69.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on UMB Financial in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,760,750.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,323,616.12. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,483.90. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,594. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Featured Articles

