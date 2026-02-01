National Pension Service Acquires 2,356 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $214,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,597.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total transaction of $6,063,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,318.75. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.38, for a total value of $10,726,460.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,248.04. This trade represents a 48.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 194,485 shares of company stock worth $263,363,749 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.5%

TDG stock opened at $1,429.40 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,358.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,364.20.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.