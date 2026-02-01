Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delek US by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Delek US by 3,979.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $93,110.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,395.38. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $179,317.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,855.34. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,658. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $6.85. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

