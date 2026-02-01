SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Sold by FSA Wealth Partners Inc.

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,158,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,362,000 after buying an additional 2,950,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,447,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 505.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 600,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 501,414 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 358,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

