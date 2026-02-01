Lee Financial Co Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3569 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

