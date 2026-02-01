Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $320,049.21. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $503,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,160. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,321 and sold 56,158 shares valued at $2,866,689. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $64.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.92%.Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

