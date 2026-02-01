15,263 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $207,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $719,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $212,874.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,286.19. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 317,745 shares of company stock valued at $27,002,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

