Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,539 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 24,640 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc is a London-based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-secure encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data and communications. The company’s flagship offering, QuantumCloud™, delivers one-time-pad-level security by generating and distributing encryption keys via a constellation of satellites and ground-based infrastructure. This approach enables enterprises, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to secure data transmissions against both current and future threats posed by quantum computing.

Founded in 2017, Arqit has leveraged partnerships with space launch providers and cryptographic research institutions to develop a scalable global network of quantum key distribution (QKD) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.