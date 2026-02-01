Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $527.23 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.60 and a 200-day moving average of $517.37.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.
About S&P Global
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
