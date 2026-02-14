88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in January

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 453,546 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 263,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 984,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

88 Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and appraising hydrocarbon resources in frontier basins. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the company holds a portfolio of onshore licences in the North Slope region of Alaska, where it applies modern seismic and drilling techniques to investigate unconventional oil and gas plays. 88 Energy’s exploration strategy emphasizes partnerships and joint ventures to share technical expertise and capital requirements in challenging environments.

The company’s flagship asset is Project Icewine, encompassing extensive acreage in the western portion of the North Slope.

