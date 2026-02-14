Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in January

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,801 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 10,145 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cembra Money Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cembra Money Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Cembra Money Bank AG is a Swiss consumer finance provider headquartered in Zurich, offering a range of credit and savings solutions to private individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises. The company’s core business activities include the origination and servicing of personal loans, leasing products, credit cards and savings deposits. Through its subsidiaries and digital platforms, Cembra delivers financing options for new and used vehicles as well as unsecured personal lines of credit, complemented by a suite of savings accounts designed to attract retail deposits.
The institution traces its roots to the consumer finance arm of Swiss Life, which was acquired by GE Capital in the early 2000s and subsequently rebranded.
