Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Pareteum Price Performance

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pareteum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) is a cloud software and services company that provides communications platform–as–a–service (CPaaS) solutions to enterprises, mobile network operators and Internet of Things (IoT) specialists. Through its API-driven platform, Pareteum enables customers to deploy voice, messaging, authentication and billing services in a scalable, software-defined environment.

The company’s core offerings include global SMS and voice routing, real-time charging and billing, roaming and home routing, and IoT connectivity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.