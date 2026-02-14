Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,196 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 18,445 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DKILY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Daikin Industries has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,153.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall?mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

