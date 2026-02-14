Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.50. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 16,112 shares traded.

Stria Lithium Stock Up 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.28 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Stria Capital Inc and changed its name to Stria Lithium Inc in April 2014. Stria Lithium Inc is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

