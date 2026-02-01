AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF $USMC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $67.73 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

