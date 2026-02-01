Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200,439 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 465.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,439 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

