Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $142.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

