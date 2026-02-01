Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened U.S.-Iran tensions raised the risk of supply disruptions, driving short-term bullish price pressure for crude and benefiting E&P exposure. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Traders Stay Focused On Iran
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ looks set to keep its production pause for March, supporting prices and E&P margins if cuts persist. OPEC+ set to keep oil production pause for March as prices jump, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Big oil earnings showed resilience (Exxon beat Q4 estimates), reinforcing sector outlook and investor confidence in E&P cash flows even with softer prices. Exxon beats Wall Street targets for Q4 profit with help from lower-cost oil production
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. easing of some Venezuelan oil sanctions and recent Venezuelan hydrocarbon reforms raise the prospect of renewed exports and private-operator activity — a long?term supply/investment story that can lift sentiment for E&P stocks with Venezuela optionality. Sweeping oil reform in Venezuela approved, operators expected to gain autonomy
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters poll still sees prices averaging near ~$60/bbl this year as oversupply risks offset geopolitical shocks — a reminder that upside may be capped absent structural cuts. Oil forecast to hover near $60/bbl, oversupply outweighs geopolitical risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Global refining and trade flows are shifting (CNPC restarting a Dalian unit to process discounted Russian oil; Trinidad in talks to revive a refinery), which may affect crude balances regionally but are mixed in impact for U.S.-listed E&P exposure. China’s CNPC set to restart Dalian refinery to process Russian oil
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance risks emerged as Kazakhstan told a tribunal it sought billions from oil majors over alleged corrupt approvals — a reminder of downside event risk for international oil companies and the broader sector. Kazakhstan at tribunal seeking billions from oil majors cited corrupt officials, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: Some major?company executives cautioned that Venezuela remains challenging for new investment absent political transition, which could limit near-term output upside despite recent policy moves. Exxon CEO says Venezuela needs to transition to democracy for oil investment to make sense
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.