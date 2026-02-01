Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.