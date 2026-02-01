Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 11,470 US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 323.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $5,954,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

