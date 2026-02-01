Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after purchasing an additional 549,899 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

