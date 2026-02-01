Mark Raguz Acquires 1,160 Shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Raguz purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,891.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at C$871,081.53. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their position.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of ALS opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.20. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.27 and a 52 week high of C$48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$45.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altius Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.42.

About Altius Minerals

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

