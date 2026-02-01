iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

