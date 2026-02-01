The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $208,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.80.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $284.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.43 and a 1-year high of $296.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,337,225. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,435 shares of company stock worth $15,366,736. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

