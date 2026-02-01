Peter Koller Purchases 880,000 Shares of Scorpion Minerals (ASX:SCN) Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller acquired 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,080.00.

Peter Koller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Peter Koller bought 80,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$3,360.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Peter Koller sold 1,000,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Peter Koller purchased 450,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$13,950.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Scorpion Minerals

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

