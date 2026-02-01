Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $95,358.72 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $95,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,714,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,244.16. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $221,184.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,326 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $64,284.82.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,303 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $89,096.60.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

