Insider Selling: Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER) Insider Sells $23,205.00 in Stock

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) insider Randall Moreadith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $23,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Randall Moreadith sold 2,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Randall Moreadith sold 2,000 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SER opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Serina Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Serina Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops drugs to treat neurological diseases and pain. Its lead product candidate is SER 252, a POZ conjugate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company also develops SER 227 for long-acting pain relief; SER 214 to treat Parkinson’s disease; and SER 228 for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, it develops POZ technology in lipid nanoparticle delivered ribonucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases. Serina Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

