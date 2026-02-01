Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Boosted by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.2% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $621.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

