Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 211,374 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $95,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $163.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.