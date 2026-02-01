Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals beat expectations — Teva reported stronger-than-expected results (reported EPS and revenue outperformed consensus), revenue grew year-over-year driven by a Sanofi milestone and Austedo growth, and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of roughly 2.57–2.77, supporting a higher valuation. TEVA’s Q4 Earnings Beat, Branded Drugs Drive Revenue Growth

Q4 fundamentals beat expectations — Teva reported stronger-than-expected results (reported EPS and revenue outperformed consensus), revenue grew year-over-year driven by a Sanofi milestone and Austedo growth, and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of roughly 2.57–2.77, supporting a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $38 and set an “overweight” rating, signaling upside from current levels and lending third?party validation to the stock’s outlook. Barclays raises TEVA price target to $38

Barclays raised its price target to $38 and set an “overweight” rating, signaling upside from current levels and lending third?party validation to the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Truist increased its price target to $38 with a “buy” rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment following the quarter. Truist raises TEVA price target to $38

Truist increased its price target to $38 with a “buy” rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment following the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its target to $40 and moved to “sector outperform,” the highest target among recent broker notes, which may attract more investor interest. Scotiabank raises TEVA price target to $40

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.