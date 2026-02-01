Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 65,353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,353 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after buying an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $578.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,517 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,568. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (?+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (?+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More.

Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More.

2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More.

Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — TD Cowen lowered its PT from $696 to $683 while keeping a Buy rating, signaling slightly reduced upside expectations even as coverage stays positive. Read More.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

