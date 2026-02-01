Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Lowered by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,351,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $236,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,239,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,070,485 shares of company stock worth $104,428,169. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $338.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $342.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

