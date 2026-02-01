National Pension Service Acquires 43,070 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $185,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

NYSE:KKR opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

