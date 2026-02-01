Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,581 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 32,258 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

Bon Natural Life stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Bon Natural Life has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bon Natural Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bon Natural Life has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

