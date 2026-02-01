Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,727,527 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,874,723 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,164,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,164,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. RCW Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacific Park Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

