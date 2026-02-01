Short Interest in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Rises By 43.8%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 325,125 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 226,068 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $840,000.

Get Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 9.6%

MUU stock opened at $202.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $249.10.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.