Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.28% and a negative return on equity of 813.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 147,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 335,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California, that specializes in the development of genomic therapies based on its proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. Founded in 1995, Sangamo pioneered ZFN-based genome editing to precisely alter DNA sequences for the treatment of serious genetic and rare diseases. The company’s platform encompasses in vivo genome editing, ex vivo cell therapy, and genome regulation approaches, with a focus on durable therapeutic effects through permanent genetic modification or sustained gene expression control.

Through its genome editing programs, Sangamo is advancing multiple product candidates into clinical trials for conditions such as hemophilia A and B, mucopolysaccharidosis types I and II, and lysosomal storage disorders.

