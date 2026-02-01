Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bit Origin in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bit Origin Stock Up 1.0%

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

