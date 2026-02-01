Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.44. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -402.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $607,601,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,258,000 after buying an additional 892,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,678,000 after acquiring an additional 821,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,029,000 after acquiring an additional 609,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $3.16 vs. $3.04 expected and revenue $3.10B vs. $3.05B, with margins benefiting from lower costs and pricing. This beat is the primary driver of the rally. APD Q1 Earnings Beat on Lower Costs

Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $3.16 vs. $3.04 expected and revenue $3.10B vs. $3.05B, with margins benefiting from lower costs and pricing. This beat is the primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained FY?2026 guidance (EPS 12.85–13.15) and set Q2 guidance (2.95–3.10), signaling confidence in the business and limiting downside from the quarter. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Management maintained FY?2026 guidance (EPS 12.85–13.15) and set Q2 guidance (2.95–3.10), signaling confidence in the business and limiting downside from the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Corporate wins and shareholder actions: increased quarterly dividend to $1.81 (44th consecutive annual raise) and new/ongoing contracts including >$140M in NASA liquid?hydrogen awards and progress on low?emission ammonia deals — supportive for long?term revenue visibility. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Corporate wins and shareholder actions: increased quarterly dividend to $1.81 (44th consecutive annual raise) and new/ongoing contracts including >$140M in NASA liquid?hydrogen awards and progress on low?emission ammonia deals — supportive for long?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance relative to consensus is mixed — the company’s FY and Q2 ranges are essentially maintained but sit near or slightly below some street estimates (e.g., consensus Q2 ~3.03; FY consensus cited ~12.93), which could cap upside until guidance traction is confirmed.

Guidance relative to consensus is mixed — the company’s FY and Q2 ranges are essentially maintained but sit near or slightly below some street estimates (e.g., consensus Q2 ~3.03; FY consensus cited ~12.93), which could cap upside until guidance traction is confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Planned capital expenditures remain high (~$4.0B for FY?2026). That supports growth projects (H2, ammonia, hydrogen infrastructure) but may constrain free cash flow near term. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Planned capital expenditures remain high (~$4.0B for FY?2026). That supports growth projects (H2, ammonia, hydrogen infrastructure) but may constrain free cash flow near term. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance: some coverage noted APD underperformed peers recently, a reminder of potential short?term volatility if sector momentum fades. Air Products Underperforms Peers

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

