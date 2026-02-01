Crane’s (CR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $214.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Crane by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

