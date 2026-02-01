Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard John Burns sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $63,483.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $63,483.84. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Corrales sold 3,384 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $63,483.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,483.84. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 606,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

