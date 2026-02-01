Capri (CPRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $999.8430 million for the quarter. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 1.7%

CPRI stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236.36. This trade represents a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capri by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 139,809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 451,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 262,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.