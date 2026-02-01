Spire (SR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $785.5370 million for the quarter. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Spire stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Spire has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

