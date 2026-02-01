Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.02. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.2801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

