Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$150.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$157.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$139.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.67.

CGI Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$116.70 on Thursday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$113.60 and a 1-year high of C$174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

