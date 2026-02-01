Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$127.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.62.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$101.22 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total transaction of C$423,217.25. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins initiated coverage with a C$130.00 price target and a “buy” rating, signaling material upside versus current levels and institutional confidence in the company’s longer?term outlook. Desjardins sets C$130 target

Desjardins initiated coverage with a C$130.00 price target and a “buy” rating, signaling material upside versus current levels and institutional confidence in the company’s longer?term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported Q4 EPS of C$1.33 on C$3.92B revenue and provided commentary targeting low double?digit earnings growth for 2026, supported by record grain volumes and expanded network services — factors that support medium?term earnings momentum. Earnings call highlights

Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported Q4 EPS of C$1.33 on C$3.92B revenue and provided commentary targeting low double?digit earnings growth for 2026, supported by record grain volumes and expanded network services — factors that support medium?term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company earnings call and summaries highlighted strong operating performance and margin resilience, which underpins the tame valuation metrics (P/E ~22) for investors seeking defensive industrial exposure. Guidance and harvest tailwinds

Company earnings call and summaries highlighted strong operating performance and margin resilience, which underpins the tame valuation metrics (P/E ~22) for investors seeking defensive industrial exposure. Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target to C$112 and moved to a “hold” rating — a modest downgrade of upside but still not a sell signal, suggesting caution rather than a dramatic views change. TD lowers target to C$112

TD Securities trimmed its target to C$112 and moved to a “hold” rating — a modest downgrade of upside but still not a sell signal, suggesting caution rather than a dramatic views change. Negative Sentiment: BNN Bloomberg flagged trade uncertainty as a headwind to profits, pointing to near?term revenue/interchange risk that could pressure margins and sentiment if trade frictions persist. Investor Outlook: Trade uncertainty hits profits

BNN Bloomberg flagged trade uncertainty as a headwind to profits, pointing to near?term revenue/interchange risk that could pressure margins and sentiment if trade frictions persist. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its target to C$86 (still labeled “buy”), implying downside versus current price and adding downward pressure on sentiment because the new target sits well below peers’ projections. Citi lowers target to C$86

Citigroup cut its target to C$86 (still labeled “buy”), implying downside versus current price and adding downward pressure on sentiment because the new target sits well below peers’ projections. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary — including a Seeking Alpha piece arguing the stock is “priced too high” — may amplify selling from value?focused investors who view current multiples and PEG as stretched. Seeking Alpha: Priced Too High

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

