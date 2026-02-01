Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $207.6270 million for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.55. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $595,161.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,944.77. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.