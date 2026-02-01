Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $195.3630 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.30. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

