accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.
accesso Technology Group Stock Up 2.5%
Insider Transactions at accesso Technology Group
In other news, insider Brian Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £174,000. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward
