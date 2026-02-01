accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.

ACSO opened at GBX 283 on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 237 and a one year high of GBX 550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Brian Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £174,000. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

