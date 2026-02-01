Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Maricann Group from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Maricann Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients. The Company is undertaking an expansion of the cultivation and support facilities to support existing and future patient growth.

