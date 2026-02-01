hVIVO’s (HVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of hVIVO (LON:HVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 10 target price on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, hVIVO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 17.50.

Shares of HVO stock opened at GBX 5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.65. hVIVO has a 1 year low of GBX 4.31 and a 1 year high of GBX 20.

In related news, insider Stephen Pinkerton bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £31,200. Also, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan purchased 3,310,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £198,624.30. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

